That’s right, Dubai—Pitbull is coming, and he’s bringing the party. The global superstar will light up the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, December 14, as part of his massive I’m Back world tour.
Fans can expect a night full of hits like Timber (feat. Kesha), Rain Over Me (feat. Marc Anthony), and Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer)—all of which have smashed past a billion streams on YouTube. Let’s just say, this is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest concerts.
Following sold-out shows across Europe and Australia—where fans even went viral wearing bald caps to mimic Pitbull’s signature look—Dubai is next to experience his unstoppable energy, charisma, and pure star power.
With billions of streams, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, and his trademark “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” officially patented, Pitbull truly deserves his nickname, Mr. Worldwide. Expect an unforgettable night of music, fun, and sheer Pitbull magic.
Pitbull in Dubai tickets
Tickets go on general sale at noon on Friday, October 17. But die-hard fans can snag theirs early with the Live Nation and Coca-Cola Arena pre-sale starting Thursday, October 16. Get ready to secure your spot and dance the night away.
When: Sunday, December 14
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk
Tickets: Live Nation Middle East & Coca-Cola Arena (prices TBC)
