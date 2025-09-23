Star-studded concerts, F1, festivals: Abu Dhabi’s 2025-26 lineup revealed

October turns up the excitement with Smashing Pumpkins, Andre Rieu, and Abdul Majeed Abdullah taking centre stage, plus comedy from Sebastian Maniscalco. Sports highlights include the return of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games and NBA District, along with Abu Dhabi Showdown Week and UFC 321. Cultural gems run in parallel with the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Bait Al Oud Strings Concert, and exhibitions like Golden Ink: A Journey through Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts, Art Here 2025 and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim: Two Clouds in the Night Sky, a solo exhibition celebrating the work of pioneer Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim.