Star-studded concerts, F1, festivals: Abu Dhabi’s 2025-26 lineup revealed

Travis Scott, Rod Stewart, Enrique Iglesias, Arijit Singh and more – stage is set

Ashwani Kumar
Abu Dhabi is set to light up the calendar with an action-packed lineup for the 2025-2026 season, promising nonstop thrills for music lovers, sports fans, culture seekers, and families alike. From arena-filling concerts and blockbuster exhibitions to gourmet festivals and high-octane sporting events, the Abu Dhabi Calendar is brimming with entertainment.

The season kicks off this month with back-to-back bouts at UAE Warriors 64, delivering high-energy MMA action. Culture buffs can dive into Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire at Louvre Abu Dhabi until January, while families can rev up for the Hot Wheels experience.

Music & sports collide

October turns up the excitement with Smashing Pumpkins, Andre Rieu, and Abdul Majeed Abdullah taking centre stage, plus comedy from Sebastian Maniscalco. Sports highlights include the return of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games and NBA District, along with Abu Dhabi Showdown Week and UFC 321. Cultural gems run in parallel with the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Bait Al Oud Strings Concert, and exhibitions like Golden Ink: A Journey through Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts, Art Here 2025 and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim: Two Clouds in the Night Sky, a solo exhibition celebrating the work of pioneer Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim.

Concerts, cuisine, culture

November keeps the momentum going with concerts by Enrique Iglesias and Travis Scott, while foodies can indulge at the Michelin Guide Food Festival, Taste of Abu Dhabi, and Open Fire Food Festival. Cultural highlights include the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Maritime Heritage Festival, Sounds of UAE, Abu Dhabi Art and Manar Abu Dhabi. Broadway energy comes to the capital with Beetlejuice the Musical at Etihad Arena.

Grand finales & festivals

The season wraps up in December with music legends Rod Stewart and Arijit Singh, alongside Saadiyat Nights, featuring performances by Ludovico Einaudi and Lewis Capaldi. Meanwhile, adrenaline junkies can gear up for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, and regional festivals like Liwa Village and Mother of the Nation transform the emirate into hubs of live music, adventure, and family fun.

And this is just the start. More festivals, live shows, and events will be unveiled as the 2025-26 season unfolds.

