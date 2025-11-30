GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

UAE: Man fined Dh5,000 for selling fake concert tickets on Instagram

Victim recovers Dh900 after falling prey to ticket fraud

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
A civil court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a man to return Dh900 and pay an additional Dh5,000 in fines after selling counterfeit concert tickets.

The buyer discovered the scam only upon arriving at the venue.

How the scam unfolded

The complainant had seen an Instagram advertisement offering concert tickets. Believing it legitimate, he contacted the seller via WhatsApp and transferred Dh900. At the concert, venue staff informed him the tickets were fake, prompting him to file a criminal complaint.

Court rulings

The defendant was convicted in absentia in the criminal case and fined Dh5,000. The complainant later filed a civil lawsuit seeking repayment plus Dh9,100 in damages.

The civil court ruled the defendant must return Dh900 and upheld the criminal fine, stating additional compensation was not justified.

The judgment enforces repayment of Dh900 to the victim and maintains the previously imposed Dh5,000 penalty.

