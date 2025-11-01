GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Dh6,000 visa fraud in UAE: Businessman penalised after false residency offer

Fraudster kept Dh4,500 after golden visa promise; jail suspended, deportation revoked

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Defendant returned only Dh1,500 and refused to pay back the remaining amount.
Abu Dhabi: An Asian businessman has been convicted in the UAE for defrauding a man by falsely claiming he could secure a golden residency visa in exchange for Dh6,000, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

According to case details, the victim told prosecutors that the defendant convinced him he could obtain a golden visa through his company and asked for a payment of Dh6,000. 

The victim transferred the amount to the company’s account but later realized he had been deceived when no progress was made. 

Upon confronting the man, the fraudster returned only Dh1,500 and refused to pay back the remaining amount, prompting the victim to file a police report.

The Public Prosecution referred the defendant to the Misdemeanor Court, where he was initially sentenced in absentia to one month in jail, fined Dh6,000, and ordered deported. 

However, after the victim dropped the case following an out-of-court settlement, the defendant contested the verdict. The court later revoked the deportation order and suspended the prison sentence, upholding only the fine.

