Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh58,868 to woman in fraud case

According to case details, the woman filed a lawsuit accusing the defendant of fraudulently taking Dh58,868 from her. She demanded that the amount be returned, in addition to Dh30,000 in compensation for the financial and emotional harm she suffered, as well as legal costs and lawyer’s fees.

Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint with the competent authorities, which led to the defendant’s conviction. The defendant appealed the judgment, but the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, limiting the sentence to deportation and obliging him to pay the court fees. The judgment has since become final and enforceable.