Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh58,868 to woman in fraud case

The court also ordered him to pay an additional Dh5,000 in compensation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to pay a woman Dh58,868 after he was found guilty of seizing her money through fraud and deception. The court also ordered him to pay an additional Dh5,000 in compensation, along with all court fees and expenses, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

According to case details, the woman filed a lawsuit accusing the defendant of fraudulently taking Dh58,868 from her. She demanded that the amount be returned, in addition to Dh30,000 in compensation for the financial and emotional harm she suffered, as well as legal costs and lawyer’s fees.

Earlier, the woman had lodged a complaint with the competent authorities, which led to the defendant’s conviction. The defendant appealed the judgment, but the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, limiting the sentence to deportation and obliging him to pay the court fees. The judgment has since become final and enforceable.

