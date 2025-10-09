GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh182,000 for embezzling company funds

The defendant had already been convicted in a previous criminal case over the same conduct

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh182,062 and fined him Dh12,500 after finding him guilty of embezzling and misappropriating funds from a private institution, causing it financial harm. The defendant had already been convicted in a previous criminal case over the same conduct, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

Court records show that the institution filed a civil claim seeking Dh182,062 in damages and an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for material and moral harm, along with court fees and expenses.

The plaintiff told the court that the defendant had unlawfully taken from the company for personal use. The criminal court in Abu Dhabi had earlier fined the defendant Dh50,000, a ruling that was upheld on appeal.

In its ruling, the civil court found that the defendant had failed to appear or provide evidence clearing his liability for the embezzled amount, as established by the criminal judgment. The court therefore ruled in favour of the institution, ordering him to pay Dh182,062.

Regarding the claim for compensation, the court found that the company had suffered material losses that affected its financial value as a profit-based entity. It awarded an additional Dh5,000 in compensation for the tangible financial damage caused by the misappropriation of its funds.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

