Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh182,000 for embezzling company funds

The defendant had already been convicted in a previous criminal case over the same conduct
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh182,062 and fined him Dh12,500 after finding him guilty of embezzling and misappropriating funds from a private institution, causing it financial harm. The defendant had already been convicted in a previous criminal case over the same conduct, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
Court records show that the institution filed a civil claim seeking Dh182,062 in damages and an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for material and moral harm, along with court fees and expenses.
The plaintiff told the court that the defendant had unlawfully taken from the company for personal use. The criminal court in Abu Dhabi had earlier fined the defendant Dh50,000, a ruling that was upheld on appeal.
In its ruling, the civil court found that the defendant had failed to appear or provide evidence clearing his liability for the embezzled amount, as established by the criminal judgment. The court therefore ruled in favour of the institution, ordering him to pay Dh182,062.
Regarding the claim for compensation, the court found that the company had suffered material losses that affected its financial value as a profit-based entity. It awarded an additional Dh5,000 in compensation for the tangible financial damage caused by the misappropriation of its funds.
