Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh11,000 after Instagram gold shop scam

Fraudster fined Dh20,000 in criminal case, ordered to return victim’s money

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Court has ordered a man convicted of fraud to return Dh11,000 to a woman he deceived through a fake Instagram advertisement, in which he claimed to own a gold shop, Emarat Al Youm reported.

According to court filings, the victim transferred the money after selecting a piece of jewellery displayed in the ad. The man, however, kept the funds and delivered nothing in return. He was later convicted in a criminal court and fined Dh20,000.

In its ruling, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court noted that under the Civil Transactions Law, “no one may take another’s property without lawful cause, and if taken, it must be returned.” The court said the earlier criminal judgment had already established both the fraudulent act and the defendant’s responsibility.

The man did not appear in court to contest the civil case or present evidence of repayment, leading the court to order him to return the Dh11,000 and pay all legal fees and expenses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
