Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh11,000 after Instagram gold shop scam

Fraudster fined Dh20,000 in criminal case, ordered to return victim’s money
The Abu Dhabi Civil Court has ordered a man convicted of fraud to return Dh11,000 to a woman he deceived through a fake Instagram advertisement, in which he claimed to own a gold shop, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to court filings, the victim transferred the money after selecting a piece of jewellery displayed in the ad. The man, however, kept the funds and delivered nothing in return. He was later convicted in a criminal court and fined Dh20,000.
In its ruling, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court noted that under the Civil Transactions Law, “no one may take another’s property without lawful cause, and if taken, it must be returned.” The court said the earlier criminal judgment had already established both the fraudulent act and the defendant’s responsibility.
The man did not appear in court to contest the civil case or present evidence of repayment, leading the court to order him to return the Dh11,000 and pay all legal fees and expenses.
