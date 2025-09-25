Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh499,000 for bank employee impersonation scam

The court noted that a prior criminal judgment had established the defendant’s guilt
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to return Dh499,000 he stole from a company, in addition to paying a Dh50,000 fine as compensation, after he posed as a bank employee online and created a fraudulent mobile application to carry out the scam.
According to court documents, the man designed and uploaded an app on Google Play falsely branded as belonging to the bank. Through this scheme, he tricked the company into entering its banking details and security code, enabling him to transfer funds to his own account and gain access to its card data.
The victim company filed a civil lawsuit demanding repayment of the stolen Dh499,000 plus 10 per cent interest until full settlement, as well as Dh300,000 in damages for financial and moral harm, along with court fees and legal expenses.
The court noted that a prior criminal judgment had established the defendant’s guilt, confirming he had unlawfully obtained the funds using fraudulent means, impersonation, and information technology tools. He was also found to have created the software with the deliberate intent of facilitating the crime.
