Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh499,000 for bank employee impersonation scam

The court noted that a prior criminal judgment had established the defendant’s guilt

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to return Dh499,000 he stole from a company, in addition to paying a Dh50,000 fine as compensation, after he posed as a bank employee online and created a fraudulent mobile application to carry out the scam.

According to court documents, the man designed and uploaded an app on Google Play falsely branded as belonging to the bank. Through this scheme, he tricked the company into entering its banking details and security code, enabling him to transfer funds to his own account and gain access to its card data.

The victim company filed a civil lawsuit demanding repayment of the stolen Dh499,000 plus 10 per cent interest until full settlement, as well as Dh300,000 in damages for financial and moral harm, along with court fees and legal expenses.

The court noted that a prior criminal judgment had established the defendant’s guilt, confirming he had unlawfully obtained the funds using fraudulent means, impersonation, and information technology tools. He was also found to have created the software with the deliberate intent of facilitating the crime.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts.
