Abu Dhabi court upholds Dh4 million repayment in high-stakes investment fraud

The Abu Dhabi appeals court has upheld a ruling ordering a man to return Dh4 million to another after a failed investment deal, affirming that the money had been handed over and secured by a fraudulent cheque.
Court documents show the dispute began when the claimant was persuaded to invest with the defendant, who promised lucrative returns.
After an initial cash payment of Dh150,000 yielded a rapid payout, followed by Dh550,000 and another profitable settlement backed by a Dh700,000 security cheque, the claimant agreed to entrust the man with Dh4 million.
But when the large investment matured, the defendant issued a cheque that later bounced for signature mismatch. The claimant discovered the cheque was fraudulent, and the defendant had already left the country. When confronted, the defendant’s assistant denied involvement and even suggested the matter be reported to the police.
The claimant sued, demanding the Dh4 million plus Dh3 million in damages for material and moral loss. A lower civil court ordered the repayment and awarded Dh20,000 in compensation.
The defendant appealed, arguing there was no evidence the money was ever handed over and requesting an accounting expert to review the alleged business relationship.
The appeals court dismissed the claim, noting that a cheque is, by default, an instrument of payment backed by a legitimate obligation unless proven otherwise.
