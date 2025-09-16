GOLD/FOREX
Crime

UAE: Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh203,000 in car sale fraud case

Buyer found guilty of issuing bad cheque, moved vehicle to third party to dodge payment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Court has ordered a young man to pay Dh203,000 to another after he purchased a vehicle with a bad cheque and then registered the car under a third party’s name to avoid repayment.

The plaintiff had filed a suit against two men, demanding Dh185,000 — the value of the car — and Dh18,000 in damages. Court documents show that the first defendant purchased the vehicle through a sales contract, issued a cheque as payment, and transferred ownership to the second defendant. The cheque later bounced, and the first defendant failed to settle the amount.

The criminal court had already convicted the buyer of issuing a cheque in bad faith. In the civil case, the Al Ain court dismissed claims against the second defendant, ruling he had no contractual obligation.

The court confirmed that the first defendant’s actions caused financial loss to the plaintiff, depriving him of the agreed sale amount. It awarded the plaintiff a total of Dh203,000, including compensation, and ordered the defendant to cover court expenses.

