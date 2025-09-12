GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Al Ain court orders man to repay Dh22,840 in traffic fines

Defendant ordered to cover fines after racking up violations on unsold car

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Al Ain court rules car owner’s evidence proves defendant liable for Dh22,840 in fines

Abu Dhabi: A civil and commercial court in Al Ain has ordered a man to reimburse Dh22,840 in traffic fines after he failed to sell a car entrusted to him and instead racked up violations while using it, according to court documents.

The case began when the car’s owner handed the vehicle to the defendant with the understanding it would be sold for a fair price. Instead, the man drove the car himself, accumulating thousands of dirhams in fines that the owner was ultimately forced to pay.

Owner seeks legal recourse

When repeated requests for repayment were ignored, the owner approached the courts, submitting evidence that included payment receipts, car registration papers, and WhatsApp messages between the two parties.

Court rules in favour of car owner

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court cited witness testimony and a “supplementary oath” sworn by the plaintiff under Emirati law, confirming the car was in the defendant’s possession during the offenses. The judges ruled that this combination of evidence was sufficient to establish liability.

The court ordered the defendant to reimburse the owner for the full value of the fines, plus 5% annual legal interest from the date of filing, as well as court fees and other legal costs.

