Abu Dhabi: Man ordered to repay Dh6,300, fined Dh3,000 for car theft

Abu Dhabi court orders man to compensate for car theft damages
Abu Dhabi: A man has been ordered to repay Dh6,300 and fined an additional Dh3,000 after breaking a car window and stealing cash, according to a ruling by the Al Dhafra Primary Court.
The case began when the vehicle owner filed a civil suit seeking compensation for the stolen amount as well as Dh5,000 in damages for the emotional and psychological harm caused by the break-in.
The lawsuit followed police investigations and the defendant’s own confession, which earlier resulted in a criminal conviction carrying a three-month suspended jail sentence and an order for deportation.
In its judgment, the court noted that compensation is warranted when the harm suffered is a direct result of the wrongdoing and has been materially realized, whether immediately or in the future.
Losses that are merely potential, the court said, cannot be compensated unless they actually occur.
Case records showed that the defendant was convicted of damaging the vehicle and stealing the money, and nothing in the proceedings contradicted the evidence.
The defendant had confessed before the court and during investigations, establishing his responsibility for returning the stolen amount.
Given the proven wrongdoing, the court ordered payment of the Dh6,300 taken from the car and granted an additional Dh3,000 in compensation, an amount it said was appropriate based on the circumstances of the case.
