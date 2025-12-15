Abu Dhabi Court orders woman to pay Dh10,900 to car rental firm over unpaid charges

The dispute arose after the woman rented a vehicle under a specified contract
Dubai: A woman has been ordered by an Abu Dhabi court to pay Dh10,900 to a car rental company after she failed to settle outstanding charges following the expiry of a fixed‑term rental agreement.
The dispute arose after the woman rented a vehicle under a specified contract but did not pay all of the amounts due after returning the car.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the agreed rental fee was Dh3,000 per month. When the agreement ended and the vehicle was returned, she still owed Dh9,000 in unpaid rental charges and more than Dh1,000 in traffic fines.
The rental company told the court that it had made repeated attempts to recover the money amicably, but the woman did not comply. This prompted the company to file a lawsuit to recover the outstanding amounts.
During proceedings, the woman appeared before the court, acknowledged the amounts owed and asked to pay in instalments, but a settlement was not reached.
After reviewing the rental contract and supporting documents, the judge held that the woman had breached the terms of the agreement and was responsible for the unpaid sums.
The court therefore ordered her to pay the full Dh10,900 owed to the rental company, together with legal interest at five per cent from the date each amount became due until payment is made in full, as well as court fees and expenses.
