UAE: Al Ain court orders Dh2,900 repayment in fake IELTS scam

According to case records, the student filed a lawsuit against the two men seeking the return of the Dh2,900 he had transferred to them, along with Dh70,000 in damages, plus legal fees and costs. He explained that the defendants had used information technology to defraud him, falsely claiming they could provide an IELTS certificate. After transferring the money, he discovered he had been deceived. Both men were later convicted in a criminal case and fined Dh10,000 each.