Court and Crime

UAE: Al Ain court orders Dh2,900 repayment in fake IELTS scam

Student wins Dh1,000 compensation after being duped in fake IELTS scam

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Al Ain court orders Dh2,900 repayment plus Dh1,000 compensation after student scammed with fake IELTS certificate
Al Ain court orders Dh2,900 repayment plus Dh1,000 compensation after student scammed with fake IELTS certificate
Dubai: The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered two fraudsters to repay a student Dh2,900, which they obtained by deceiving him into believing they could secure an IELTS certificate. The court also awarded the plaintiff Dh1,000 in compensation for the harm he suffered, Emarat Al Youm reported.

According to case records, the student filed a lawsuit against the two men seeking the return of the Dh2,900 he had transferred to them, along with Dh70,000 in damages, plus legal fees and costs. He explained that the defendants had used information technology to defraud him, falsely claiming they could provide an IELTS certificate. After transferring the money, he discovered he had been deceived. Both men were later convicted in a criminal case and fined Dh10,000 each.

In its judgment, the court stated that the criminal conviction established the defendants’ guilt in unlawfully obtaining the claimant’s money. It confirmed that the Dh2,900 had indeed been taken from him, making him entitled to recover it.

Regarding compensation, the court noted that the harm suffered by the claimant resulted directly from the defendants’ wrongful conduct. Their fraudulent actions deprived him of his money, caused a loss of benefit, and inflicted psychological distress, including anxiety and fear of losing his funds. The court ruled that the causal link between the misconduct and the damage was clearly established.

The court ordered the defendants to jointly pay the claimant Dh2,900, representing the amount taken, and an additional Dh1,000 in compensation for damages. They were also ordered to cover court fees and expenses.

Related Topics:
crimeal ainAbu Dhabi

