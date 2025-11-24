Defendant posted the images on social media, causing ‘psychological harm,’ court finds
Al Ain: A photograph taken in a coffee shop has cost a man Dh40,000 after the Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court ordered him to pay Dh30,000 in compensation for secretly taking photos of another man and his family without consent and posting them on social media.
This comes in addition to a Dh10,000 fine previously imposed by the criminal court for the same incident, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to case documents, the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh50,000 in compensation, along with fees and expenses, arguing that the defendant had violated his family’s privacy by photographing them in a public café and sharing the images online without permission.
The criminal court had already convicted the defendant of using an information technology device — a smartphone — to invade the privacy of others and fined him Dh10,000.
In the civil case, the defendant submitted a defence memorandum asking the court to dismiss the claim.
In its judgment, the civil court said the defendant’s conviction for violating the privacy of the plaintiff and his family was final and binding. It added that the wrongful act established in the criminal ruling formed the foundation of the civil claim.
The court determined that photographing the family without consent and publishing the images on social media amounted to a clear breach of privacy, a right protected by law.
It ruled that the family had suffered psychological harm, embarrassment, anxiety, and reputational damage among relatives and friends due to the defendant’s actions.
Finding full liability, proven harm, and a clear causal link, the court awarded Dh30,000 in compensation, in addition to court fees and expenses, while dismissing other claims.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox