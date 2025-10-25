GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh15,000 for insulting woman

Court rules emotional and psychological harm must be compensated under UAE law

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Illustrative imge.

Al Ain: The Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay Dh15,000 in compensation to a woman he insulted with indecent and offensive remarks, after he was found guilty in a related criminal case.

According to court documents, the woman filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh51,000 in damages for the emotional and psychological harm she suffered, as well as to cover court fees and expenses.

She said the man had verbally abused her using obscene language and behaviour, which led to his conviction by a criminal court.

In its ruling, the court stressed that under UAE law, any act causing harm to another person obliges the offender to compensate for the damage, whether material or moral.

The court found that the defendant’s misconduct was clearly proven and that the woman had endured emotional pain and psychological distress as a direct result of his actions.

It concluded that a clear causal link existed between the offence and the harm suffered. The court therefore ordered the man to pay Dh15,000 as full compensation for all material and moral damages.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
