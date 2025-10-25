Dubai Municipality unveils new planning standard for early childhood centres

Move aims to boost education quality, optimise land use, support sustainable urban growth
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced a new planning standard for early childhood centres, allowing the addition of a first floor dedicated to administrative and service functions. The new guideline also permits a building coverage ratio of up to 45%.
The move is part of the emirate’s wider efforts to strengthen its urban planning framework in line with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040. It also supports Dubai’s vision of building world-class educational facilities that cater to future generations.
The updated standard outlines specific requirements for parking and plot usage. Each centre must have one parking space per classroom, one space for every 50 square metres of office area, and one bus space for every three classrooms.
Additionally, all buildings must maintain a minimum three-metre setback on all sides, ensuring safety and accessibility while improving urban aesthetics.
The new standard was formulated following an extensive planning study conducted in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Knowledge Fund. The study assessed Dubai’s evolving early education landscape and responded to growing investor demand for more efficient land use and higher service capacity — without increasing financial costs.
Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said the standard was developed after a detailed review to improve services under Executive Council Resolution No. (35) of 2020.
He said the initiative strengthens Dubai’s commitment to supporting the early education sector and fostering an innovative, child-friendly learning environment. “It reduces financial pressure on investors while enhancing Dubai’s position as a global city known for its quality of life,” he added.
Eng. Sanaa Al Alili, Director of the Urban Planning Department, said the new framework “enhances the quality of educational facilities, optimises land use, and increases capacity without additional fees.”
Dubai Municipality continues to promote integrated, sustainable urban planning that balances educational progress, liveability, and economic growth — reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as a model for modern city development.
