Dubai: Dubai Land Department approved a three-year fixed service-fee structure for the Palm Jumeirah Master Community in coordination with Dubai Holding Community Management. It is the first time a multi-year service-fee mechanism has been introduced for jointly owned properties in the emirate.

Officials said the mechanism is designed to stabilise service fees and improve long-term financial planning. It enables management entities to enter multi-year operational contracts with service providers, offering clearer cost expectations for property owners and investors.

The new framework allows community management companies to submit and obtain approval for a three-year budget through the Mollak digital system. Companies may continue using a one-year budgeting cycle if preferred.

The Jointly Owned Property Management Department described the adoption as a strategic step to advance Dubai’s community-management framework. According to the department, the move aims to strengthen transparency, support long-term operational planning, and reinforce stability in the real estate sector by giving management companies more reliable data for financial and operational decision-making.

The initiative supports broader upgrades to the Mollak system, including stronger digital integration, enhanced budget-review processes, and a unified financial database intended to improve accuracy and standardisation. The department said improved documentation and authentication procedures are expected to reduce processing time and strengthen oversight.

