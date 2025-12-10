GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Land Department approves first three-year fixed service fees for Palm Jumeirah Master Community

First time multi-year service-fee mechanism introduced for jointly owned properties

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Land Department approved a three-year fixed service-fee structure for the Palm Jumeirah Master Community in coordination with Dubai Holding Community Management. It is the first time a multi-year service-fee mechanism has been introduced for jointly owned properties in the emirate.

The new framework allows community management companies to submit and obtain approval for a three-year budget through the Mollak digital system. Companies may continue using a one-year budgeting cycle if preferred.

Officials said the mechanism is designed to stabilise service fees and improve long-term financial planning. It enables management entities to enter multi-year operational contracts with service providers, offering clearer cost expectations for property owners and investors.

Service fees stabilise

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi said the mechanism is available for all community management companies across Dubai.

The initiative supports broader upgrades to the Mollak system, including stronger digital integration, enhanced budget-review processes, and a unified financial database intended to improve accuracy and standardisation. The department said improved documentation and authentication procedures are expected to reduce processing time and strengthen oversight.

The Jointly Owned Property Management Department described the adoption as a strategic step to advance Dubai’s community-management framework. According to the department, the move aims to strengthen transparency, support long-term operational planning, and reinforce stability in the real estate sector by giving management companies more reliable data for financial and operational decision-making.

