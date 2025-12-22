GOLD/FOREX
Rohit Sharma reflects on World Cup heartbreak and road to redemption

Former India captain recalls devastation after 2023 ODI final loss to Australia

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Rohit Sharma addresses the Master's Union Convocation 2025, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Sunday.
Former India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of India’s defeat in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final, describing the loss as one of the most devastating moments of his career. India were beaten by Australia in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a night that left the entire team heartbroken.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, executed their plans with precision in the final. After being put in to bat, India managed 240 runs, a total that proved insufficient. Travis Head’s commanding century guided Australia to a six-wicket victory and their sixth ODI World Cup title, silencing a packed home crowd.

‘I had put everything into that World Cup’

Speaking at the Masters’ Union Convocation 2025 in Gurugram, Haryana, Rohit said the disappointment ran deep, particularly because winning a World Cup had been his primary goal since taking over the captaincy in 2022.

“Everyone was extremely disappointed. We just couldn’t believe what had happened,” Rohit said. “It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup, not just a few months before it, but ever since I became captain. My only goal was to win a World Cup. When it didn’t happen, I was completely devastated.”

Rohit admitted the emotional impact lingered for months. “There was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to recover and bring myself back,” he added.

Learning to reset and move forward

The senior batter described the loss as a defining lesson in dealing with failure. He said he consciously shifted his focus to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which India went on to win under his leadership after defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados.

“When you invest so much into something and don’t get the result, that reaction is natural,” Rohit said. “But I also knew life doesn’t end there. I had to reset and start fresh. At that moment, it was extremely difficult, but I knew another opportunity was coming.”

A moment of self-doubt

Rohit revealed that the aftermath of the defeat left him questioning his future in the sport. “At one point, I genuinely felt like I didn’t want to play anymore. The game had taken everything out of me,” he said. “It took time, self-reflection and a lot of effort to remind myself how much I love this sport and why I couldn’t let it go.”

Lessons beyond cricket

In his keynote address, Rohit spoke about resilience, discipline and intent, drawing parallels between leadership in cricket and life beyond the field. He urged graduating students to embrace challenges rather than fear them.

“Moving into the next phase of life is a big step, but it’s also exciting,” Rohit said. “Challenges bring out the best in you. Go forward with confidence, stay curious, and enjoy the journey. These moments won’t come back, so cherish them.”

