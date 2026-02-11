GOLD/FOREX
I really want that trophy, Rohit Sharma on 2027 World Cup

Former Indian captain was speaking at DP World event ‘Hitman’

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's cricketer Rohit Sharma (L) holds the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup trophy as Jay Shah, chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC), looks on during a ceremony before the start of the group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma boasts an impressive trophy cabinet, including the T20 World Cup, yet the ODI World Cup title has remained out of reach.

Having been India’s backbone in the 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions — finishing as the team’s highest run-scorer twice — Rohit has repeatedly come agonisingly close to lifting the coveted 50-over trophy.

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled for 2027, when Rohit will be 40, but his ambition burns as strongly as ever.

“I will definitely want to go out there and win the World Cup for my country,” Rohit said at a DP World event, ‘Hitman’, in Dubai. “I grew up watching the 50-over World Cup. There was no T20 World Cup, no IPL, no World Test Championship back then. That was the pinnacle of cricket, held once every four years. There was so much at stake, so much weight attached to that one trophy. I really want to win it, and I’m going to do everything in my power to work hard and achieve it,” he added.

Rohit and his longtime teammate Virat Kohli have retired from T20Is and Tests but continue to feature in the ODI format. The pair have been in fine touch in recent ODI series against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, which should serve them well heading into the next global event in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“Commitment is key. You have to fully commit to the goal in front of you. It’s not about one or two individuals pushing in that direction — it’s about the entire team moving together with that hunger to win the trophy,” Rohit said.

Reflecting on India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit acknowledged the effort behind the success. “Winning World Cups isn’t easy. We worked incredibly hard, and everyone was committed to that single goal. We came close many times but couldn’t get past the final hurdle. In 2024, we were good enough — and perhaps a little lucky as well — to finally cross the line.”

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
