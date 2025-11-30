GOLD/FOREX
Rohit Sharma breaks Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record

India opener strikes three maximums as record books are rewritten

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first ODI match against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025.
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first ODI match against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, 2025.
AFP

India’s Rohit Sharma added another major milestone to his glittering career on Sunday, breaking Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi’s long-standing world record for most sixes in One-Day Internationals. The former India skipper struck three clean hits over the ropes during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, taking his tally to 352 and moving past Afridi’s 351.

Rohit leads from the front

Batting first at the JSCA International Stadium, Rohit looked in full command. After Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, he joined forces with Virat Kohli to steady the innings. The pair stitched together a superb 136-run stand for the second wicket, keeping the scoreboard moving and putting the South African bowlers under sustained pressure.

Rohit’s record-breaking moment came in the 15th over when he launched Prenelan Subrayen for back-to-back sixes. The first took him to 350 ODI sixes — the only Indian to ever reach the mark — and the second brought him level with Afridi. Four overs later, he brought up his 60th ODI fifty, and soon after, his 352nd six put him at the top of the all-time list.

Only two other batters have crossed the 300-six mark in ODIs: Afridi and Chris Gayle, the latter with 331.

Form continues

Rohit’s innings ended in the 22nd over when Marco Jansen trapped him lbw. He made a brisk 57 off 51 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Despite the dismissal, his knock gave India a strong platform.

The 37-year-old has now scored three consecutive ODI half-centuries, continuing the form he showed against Australia last month. With a recent match-winning century also under his belt, Rohit’s consistency has strengthened his case for a spot in India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

His record-breaking day proved yet again why he remains one of the most dangerous white-ball batters in the world — and a crucial figure in India’s ODI setup.

Related Topics:
cricketindia

