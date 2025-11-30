Rohit Sharma breaks Pakistani batsman Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record

Rohit’s record-breaking moment came in the 15th over when he launched Prenelan Subrayen for back-to-back sixes. The first took him to 350 ODI sixes — the only Indian to ever reach the mark — and the second brought him level with Afridi. Four overs later, he brought up his 60th ODI fifty, and soon after, his 352nd six put him at the top of the all-time list.