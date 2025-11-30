Pakistan seal T20I Tri-Series title with six-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe, the third team in the tri-series, managed only one win from four matches to finish at the bottom.

The performance added another milestone to Nawaz’s career. He overtook Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal to become Pakistan's fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is and also crossed 150 international wickets. His tally now stands at 86 T20I wickets, behind Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shahid Afridi.

Nawaz finished with 3-17, while Shaheen impressed with 3-18 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 114 in 19.1 overs. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed also chipped in with two wickets, tightening the squeeze during the middle overs.

Pakistan clinched the T20I Tri-Series 2025 on home soil with a solid six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The victory was built on a superb all-round bowling effort, led by the returning Shaheen Afridi and the ever-reliable Mohammad Nawaz.

“We couldn’t build on a good platform because Pakistan bowled very well,” Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said while talking to the reporters after the match. “We need to fine-tune our game ahead of the next series and the World Cup.”

But the match turned sharply once both batters fell in quick succession. Their dismissal at 98/2 triggered a dramatic collapse, with Sri Lanka losing their remaining eight wickets for just 16 runs. What looked like a competitive total slipped away, leaving them all out for 114.

Sri Lanka’s innings began well, thanks to opener Kamil Mishara, who struck a fighting 59 with two fours and four sixes. After the early loss of Pathum Nissanka (11), Mishara and Kusal Mendis (14) guided Sri Lanka to a strong position at 84/2.

“It was a great performance from us,” said captain Salman Agha during the post-match press meet. “This has been a very good two months for us, beating South Africa earlier and now Sri Lanka.”

Once both openers departed, Babar Azam took charge of the chase, finishing unbeaten on 37 off 34 balls. Pakistan crossed the line in 18.4 overs at 118/4 to seal the trophy.

Pakistan made light work of the 115-run target, despite a brief stutter in the middle. Openers Sahibzada Farhan (23) and Saim Ayub (36) put on 46 for the first wicket, giving the hosts a calm start.

