Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma smashes 12-ball fifty en route to 32-ball century against Bengal

Abhishek is now the fifth batter to bring up a T20 fifty in 12 balls. His mentor, Yuvraj Singh, was the first to do it during the 2007 T20 World Cup, when he famously struck six sixes in an over. Chris Gayle matched the feat in the Big Bash League in 2016, followed by Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan Premier League. The latest came when Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan struck a 12-ball fifty during his unbeaten 144 off 41 balls against Cyprus.