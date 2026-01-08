High drama in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee confronts ED during I-PAC raids, agency moves court

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took her political battle directly to the doorstep of central agencies, confronting the Enforcement Directorate as it carried out searches linked to an alleged fake government job scam — and triggering a sharp institutional clash that quickly spilled into the courts.

The ED, however, accused the Chief Minister of overstepping her constitutional authority. In a strongly worded statement, the agency said Banerjee entered the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain while searches were under way and removed documents and electronic devices. According to the ED, her convoy later proceeded to the I-PAC office, from where files and digital material were allegedly taken away in the presence of police.

The agency said it was conducting searches at 15 locations across West Bengal and Delhi as part of its probe into an organised network allegedly duping candidates with fake government job promises. The ED also claimed the raids were linked to hawala transactions and coal smuggling investigations, and had “nothing to do with elections.”

Banerjee rejected the ED’s version, alleging the raids were aimed at stealing Trinamool Congress election strategy. She warned that similar action against BJP offices would provoke a strong response and claimed voter names were being deleted from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The Chief Minister’s actions drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta accused Banerjee of placing herself “above the Constitution and rule of law,” while Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded the ED lodge an FIR against her.

With West Bengal set to go to the polls later this year, the episode has sharpened an already polarised political climate. Banerjee’s decision to physically confront the ED has energised Trinamool cadres while giving the BJP and Congress fresh ammunition to question institutional boundaries and rule of law.

