Mukul Roy, Former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress leader dies aged 71

The veteran politician had been battling a prolonged period of ill health, and had reportedly fallen into a coma in the days leading up to his death.

Roy passed away at approximately 1.30 am on Monday at the Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, his son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed to local media.

Mukul Roy, the former Indian Railway Minister and a founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has died at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.