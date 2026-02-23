Mukul Roy, Former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress leader dies aged 71

The veteran politician had been battling a prolonged period of ill health
Mukul Roy, the former Indian Railway Minister and a founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has died at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest.
Roy passed away at approximately 1.30 am on Monday at the Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata, his son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed to local media.
The veteran politician had been battling a prolonged period of ill health, and had reportedly fallen into a coma in the days leading up to his death.