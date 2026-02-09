Senior Indian politician Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing issues in Pune

Former Union minister admitted with throat infection and persistent cough
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar was moved to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after experiencing health complications, party sources confirmed. He was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic due to a throat infection and persistent cough, reported news agency PTI.
The 85-year-old former Union minister had been unwell for several days, according to media reports. Pawar’s nephew, Shrinivas Pawar, said he had been coughing persistently since Sunday night and showed signs of chest congestion, prompting the hospitalisation.
Chief cardiologist Dr Parvez Grant confirmed that a team of doctors would assess him upon arrival and determine the further course of treatment.
Sharad Pawar is a survivor of oral cancer, diagnosed in the late 1990s, and has undergone multiple surgeries in India and the US. Sources close to the family said persistent coughing and phlegm have caused him breathing discomfort.
His health was also reportedly impacted by attending multiple condolence visits last week following the sudden death of his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar.
Despite largely staying away from public engagements over the past two to three months, Pawar had resumed meeting party workers and constituents. His hospitalisation comes amid ongoing political activity, including district council and panchayat election result announcements across Maharashtra, which he had been monitoring closely.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox