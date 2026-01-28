Ajit Pawar: A life of power, splits and reinvention in Maharashtra politics

Born in 1959 into Maharashtra’s most influential political family, Pawar rose under the towering presence of his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, while steadily shaping an identity of his own.

Dubai: Ajit Pawar’s life in politics began in Baramati, was built in Baramati, and ended in Baramati — the sugarcane heartland that remained his constituency, his power base and the centre of his journey for over three decades.

According to NDTV, Baramati was not just Pawar’s constituency but the proving ground that nurtured his political career for over thirty years, transforming him from a young leader in his uncle’s shadow into one of Maharashtra’s most powerful politicians.

Like much of the Pawar family, his roots lay in the cooperative movement. The Times of India noted that Pawar began his public life in 1982 in the cooperative sector, first entering a sugar factory board before becoming chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank in 1991 — a role that strengthened his influence across the region.

NDTV recalled the first public rupture in November 2019, when Pawar briefly joined hands with the BJP to form a surprise government that collapsed within 80 hours — the first visible crack in the NCP family.

Though he never became chief minister, the Times of India highlighted that Pawar made history as Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, having held the post six times under governments led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

After Sharad Pawar broke away from the Congress to form the NCP in 1999, Ajit Pawar was widely seen as the party’s political heir. That same year, at just 40, he was elevated to the Maharashtra cabinet.

His long legislative career in the state began in 1995, when he won the Baramati Assembly seat — a constituency he would retain for nearly three decades and across seven terms, emerging as one of the most influential regional leaders in western Maharashtra.

From the cooperative movement to the centre of Maharashtra’s power structure, Pawar’s journey remained inseparable from Baramati — the land that shaped his rise, sustained his influence and ultimately witnessed the end of his long political career.

