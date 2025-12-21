Mumbai’s civic battle is really a fight for Maharashtra’s soul

For Eknath Shinde, these polls will be important to show his faction’s strength in Mumbai and to cement that the real legacy of Balasaheb rests with him, not his son Uddhav. Shinde’s test also comes at a time when he’s been struggling to work under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. The BMC is one body the BJP is desperately keen to dominate on it’s own. It has come close in the past but this time too it will be hampered by the need to accommodate it’s allies. In recent months, tensions between Chief Minister Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Shinde have flared up, while the Shinde Sena was furious about it’s workers being poached by the BJP ahead of the local body polls. Now they have decided to fight these polls together.