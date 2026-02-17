Is Mumbai's civic body targeting Dhurandhar: The Revenge makers for gross safety hazards
Dubai: It looks like Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar’s upcoming second installment of his hit spy series has landed in controversy ahead of its theatrical release this March.
According to reports, Mumbai’s civic authorities BMC have initiated action against Dhar's production banner, B62 Studios, citing repeated safety violations during filming in the city for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a proposal to permanently bar B62 Studios and two associated applicants from applying for shooting permissions in Mumbai, according to a report published in Indian Express.
This effectively means the production house could be prevented from filming in the city if the order is formally enforced. A civic official confirmed the development, saying, “Having received the clearances, the three applicants – Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan and B62 production house – can no longer apply for shoot permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website.”
According to officials, the decision follows a series of alleged breaches of safety conditions imposed on the film’s unit earlier this month in Mumbai’s A Ward area. Police had reportedly warned the crew after discovering the use of flammable materials despite explicit instructions prohibiting them. The authorities also claimed that filming took place on a building terrace without proper clearance and that generator vans were operated without the required approvals.
Despite earlier warnings and the forfeiture of an initial security deposit, another application was later submitted under a different name seeking permission for a late-night shoot on February 14. Conditional approval was granted after assurances were given that no hazardous materials would be used during filming.
However, complaints were subsequently received alleging that burning torches were being used on set. Mumbai Police later seized several lit torches during the shoot, prompting further action from civic authorities, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
In a formal communication to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, the A Ward office has now sought final approval to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh (Dh4500) forfeit the earlier Rs 25,000 (Dh1000 deposit) and permanently blacklist both the applicants and the production house from seeking future shooting permissions in Mumbai.
Officials described the violations as serious and said they could have posed risks to public safety.
The controversy surrounds the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The original film explored covert intelligence missions linked to major geopolitical and terror events and featured an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh.
The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for release on March 19 and is expected to face box-office competition from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas.
If the blacklisting is upheld, B62 Studios may be unable to secure future shoot permissions in Mumbai, potentially disrupting production plans and adding uncertainty to one of the year’s most anticipated Hindi releases.