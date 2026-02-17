Despite earlier warnings and the forfeiture of an initial security deposit, another application was later submitted under a different name seeking permission for a late-night shoot on February 14. Conditional approval was granted after assurances were given that no hazardous materials would be used during filming.

According to officials, the decision follows a series of alleged breaches of safety conditions imposed on the film’s unit earlier this month in Mumbai’s A Ward area. Police had reportedly warned the crew after discovering the use of flammable materials despite explicit instructions prohibiting them. The authorities also claimed that filming took place on a building terrace without proper clearance and that generator vans were operated without the required approvals.

This effectively means the production house could be prevented from filming in the city if the order is formally enforced. A civic official confirmed the development, saying, “Having received the clearances, the three applicants – Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan and B62 production house – can no longer apply for shoot permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website.”

