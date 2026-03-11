What Americans think about the war in Iran, according to recent polls

About half of voters in both the Quinnipiac and Fox News polls said the U.S. military action in Iran makes the U.S. “less safe,” while only about 3 in 10 in each poll said it made the country safer. The CNN poll found about half of U.S. adults thought the strikes would make Iran “more of a threat” to the U.S., while only about 3 in 10 thought it would lessen the danger.