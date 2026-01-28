'It exploded before our eyes': Witnesses recall Ajit Pawar plane crash horror in Baramati

“I saw it with my eyes. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash — and it did crash. It then exploded and there was a massive fire. Four to five more explosions followed,” a witness told news agency ANI.

Locals rushed towards the wreckage in an attempt to rescue those onboard but were forced back by the intense blaze. “People came and tried to pull the passengers out of the aircraft, but because the fire was too huge, they could not help,” the witness said.

Registered as VT-SSK, the jet had been chartered from Mumbai and had taken off about an hour before the crash. Airport officials said it veered off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport before exploding on impact.

“More people came here and tried to pull the people out of the aircraft, but since the fire was huge, no one could help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can’t describe it in words,” the witness added.

