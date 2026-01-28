Pawar was one of the state's key power brokers, after the June 2023 split from uncle Sharad Pawar's side. Pawar, 66, was in a private aircraft flying from Mumbai to Baramati, the family's political stronghold, and which crashed while attempting to land an hour later.

The small aircraft involved was a privately operated chartered plane that had departed from Mumbai for a series of scheduled political rallies. Pawar was to attend four important public meetings ahead of the local body polls, as per PTI.

According to preliminary reports from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane encountered severe technical difficulties and instability during its final approach at approximately 8:45 am. The pilot reportedly lost control while attempting to land at Baramati airport, causing the aircraft to crash-land and burst into flames on the runway. Among the others who died are two pilots and two passengers, including one attendant and Pawar's personal security officer.

And Union Minister Giriraj Singh added, "This is a very tragic incident for both the social and political spheres. Such an incident has not been seen in the past decades. He was a well-known leader of the country, and it would be very difficult to make up for such a loss."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief."

