GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM today

NCP MP and widow of Ajit Pawar steps in after her husband’s death in a plane crash.

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sunetra Pawar: Green conservationist set to start new innings (Photo: IANS)
Sunetra Pawar: Green conservationist set to start new innings (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunetra Pawar, widow of late Ajit Pawar, is set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, party spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombare confirmed.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died in a plane crash on January 28, leaving the Deputy CM post vacant.

Party urges Sunetra Pawar to step in

Speaking to ANI, Thombare said party leaders encouraged Sunetra Pawar to take up the role, highlighting the importance of timing in politics.

“Ajit Dada's death was very shocking. Sunetra Vahini is grieving more than all of us. She lost her husband suddenly. This is the fourth day since his death. We, the workers, urged Vahini to carry forward Ajit Dada's dreams and work style. She has made her decision today,” Thombare said.

She added, “Timing is very important in politics. People will talk. Those speaking for him today used to comment on him when he was alive. Vahini is taking oath as Deputy CM today.”

NCP legislative meeting

All NCP representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will hold a meeting in Mumbai this afternoon.

Senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal said the party had decided to propose Sunetra Pawar as the legislative party leader.

“It was decided that we will give Sunetra Pawar's name as legislative party leader. We met the Chief Minister last night and requested that everything, including the swearing-in ceremony, be done tomorrow. The CM had no objections,” Bhujbal told reporters.

Sharad Pawar comments

NCP chief and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, Sharad Pawar, said he had no prior information about Sunetra Pawar being proposed for the Deputy CM post.

Speaking in Baramati, he said, “Her party must have decided. I saw in the newspaper that Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative to make some decisions. These discussions are happening in Mumbai among senior leaders. It’s their internal party matter, not here.”

Political context

Sharad Pawar also hinted that the swift decisions after Ajit Pawar’s death were part of the Mahayuti government’s internal planning in Mumbai, emphasizing that family unity remains intact.

“If there is a problem in the family, the family stands together. Whatever is being seen appears to be decisions taken by them. I will not comment further,” he added.

Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ajit Pawar with Pinky Mali, Vidip Jadhav, Capatin Shambhavi Pathak and Captain Sumit Kapoor.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who were the crew killed

3m read
His long legislative career in the state began in 1995, when he won the Baramati Assembly seat — a constituency he would retain for nearly three decades and across seven terms, emerging as one of the most influential regional leaders in western Maharashtra.

Baramati legacy: Ajit Pawar’s long road to power

3m read
Ajit Pawar, five others die in plane crash in Baramati, confirms DGCA

Plane that Ajit Pawar died in had crashed before

1m read
Ajit Pawar’s plane crashes in Maharashtra

Plane carrying Maharashtra minister crashes: Reports

2m read