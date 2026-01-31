Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM today

NCP MP and widow of Ajit Pawar steps in after her husband’s death in a plane crash.
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunetra Pawar, widow of late Ajit Pawar, is set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, party spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombare confirmed.
Ajit Pawar, 66, died in a plane crash on January 28, leaving the Deputy CM post vacant.
Speaking to ANI, Thombare said party leaders encouraged Sunetra Pawar to take up the role, highlighting the importance of timing in politics.
“Ajit Dada's death was very shocking. Sunetra Vahini is grieving more than all of us. She lost her husband suddenly. This is the fourth day since his death. We, the workers, urged Vahini to carry forward Ajit Dada's dreams and work style. She has made her decision today,” Thombare said.
She added, “Timing is very important in politics. People will talk. Those speaking for him today used to comment on him when he was alive. Vahini is taking oath as Deputy CM today.”
All NCP representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will hold a meeting in Mumbai this afternoon.
Senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal said the party had decided to propose Sunetra Pawar as the legislative party leader.
“It was decided that we will give Sunetra Pawar's name as legislative party leader. We met the Chief Minister last night and requested that everything, including the swearing-in ceremony, be done tomorrow. The CM had no objections,” Bhujbal told reporters.
NCP chief and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, Sharad Pawar, said he had no prior information about Sunetra Pawar being proposed for the Deputy CM post.
Speaking in Baramati, he said, “Her party must have decided. I saw in the newspaper that Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative to make some decisions. These discussions are happening in Mumbai among senior leaders. It’s their internal party matter, not here.”
Sharad Pawar also hinted that the swift decisions after Ajit Pawar’s death were part of the Mahayuti government’s internal planning in Mumbai, emphasizing that family unity remains intact.
“If there is a problem in the family, the family stands together. Whatever is being seen appears to be decisions taken by them. I will not comment further,” he added.
