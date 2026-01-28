GOLD/FOREX
India plane crash victims: Who were the pilots, security officer, attendant killed

Tragic Baramati plane crash claims Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 4 others

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Ajit Pawar with Pinky Mali, Vidip Jadhav, Capatin Shambhavi Pathak and Captain Sumit Kapoor.
Instagram/ANI

Dubai: The chartered aircraft crash in Baramati, Pune district, that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also claimed the lives of four other people on board — two pilots and two support staff closely linked to the flight and the Deputy CM’s travel team.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, when the aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati airport. According to initial reports, the jet crashed during the final phase of landing, causing a massive impact and fire, leaving no time for rescue efforts. Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the crash, but the aircraft was badly damaged, and all five occupants were confirmed dead.

Two pilots and two support staff closely linked to the flight and the Deputy CM’s travel team. Here are details of each of them:

Captain Sumit Kapoor (Pilot-in-Command): Captain Sumit Kapoor, from Delhi, was the Pilot-in-Command of the chartered aircraft. He was a highly experienced aviator with more than 16,000 flight hours to his credit. Sources said Kapoor had strong expertise in business jet operations and was regarded as a seasoned professional in handling private aircraft and charter flights.

Captain Shambhavi Pathak (Co-pilot / First Officer): Captain Shambhavi Pathak, who served as the co-pilot and First Officer, was described as an accomplished pilot and a respected figure in aviation circles. She was the daughter of an Army officer and was known for her disciplined background and professionalism in the cockpit.

Vidip Jadhav (Personal Security Officer): Vidip Jadhav was Ajit Pawar’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) and a serving member of the Mumbai Police. He held the rank of Head Constable and was part of the Deputy CM’s close-protection detail. Jadhav frequently travelled with Pawar and was responsible for personal security coordination during official movements.

Pinky Mali (Flight Attendant): Pinky Mali, the flight attendant on board, was responsible for in-flight passenger service and cabin management. She was part of the charter crew and was accompanying the aircraft during the journey, handling onboard support responsibilities.

The crash occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati. Aviation authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and the factors that led to the fatal landing attempt.

- With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
