The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, when the aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati airport. According to initial reports, the jet crashed during the final phase of landing, causing a massive impact and fire, leaving no time for rescue efforts. Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the crash, but the aircraft was badly damaged, and all five occupants were confirmed dead.

Captain Shambhavi Pathak (Co-pilot / First Officer): Captain Shambhavi Pathak, who served as the co-pilot and First Officer, was described as an accomplished pilot and a respected figure in aviation circles. She was the daughter of an Army officer and was known for her disciplined background and professionalism in the cockpit.

