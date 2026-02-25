What to know about US President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address

Key timings, updates on the high-profile speech he's delivering to the US Congress
US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) (6am Wednesday, February 26 in the UAE) is likely to be a familiar exercise: highlighting their achievements and berating political foes.
That’s true of most presidents, but especially so now, as Trump faces mounting political setbacks and responds by intensifying his self-celebration, as per US media.
He offered a preview on Monday. “So we have a country that’s now doing well,” he said at the White House. “We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. We have the most activity we’ve ever had.”
Trump added, “I’m making a speech tomorrow night, and you’ll be hearing me say that. It’s going to be a long speech, because we have so much to talk about.”
The speech is set for 9:00 pm ET (US Eastern Time) on Feb. 24, 2026 in the House Chamber of the U. Capitol in Washington, DC.
It’s being broadcast live by major US networks and streamed online by news outlets.
The State of the Union is an annual constitutional requirement in which the US president reports on the nation’s condition and lays out priorities for the coming year. It’s typically used to push policy goals and signal political direction to Congress and the public.
Focus on key themes
Trump’s planned talking points include:
Economy & affordability: highlighting tax cuts, efforts to lower prescription drug costs, and economic initiatives aimed at “working families.”
Immigration & crime: hardline enforcement measures are expected to be featured.
Foreign policy: Trump is likely to discuss military strength and ongoing tensions with Iran, possibly framing the US as the “strongest … safest” nation.
America’s upcoming 250th anniversary: the address carries the theme “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.”
The administration may unveil fresh proposals on healthcare subsidies and economic measures aimed at easing voter concerns ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
Trump has hinted the speech will be lengthy — possibly breaking his own record for longest address — and employ a populist style, spotlighting “everyday Americans” and criticism of entrenched interests.
Low approval ratings: Trump enters the address at a time of mixed public opinion, with notable dissatisfaction on issues like inflation and healthcare.
Democratic response & boycotts: A number of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting the address and hosting alternative events like the “People’s State of the Union,” while the official Democratic response will be delivered after the speech.
Designated survivor: As in past SOTUs, one member of the Cabinet will be kept at a secure location to ensure continuity of government.
Live streams and broadcasts are available through major U.S. networks and online platforms. A live video of the address can also be watched here:
Plus, preview analysis and expectations are available here:
The State of the Union is both a policy roadmap and political moment:
It helps shape public debate ahead of the midterm elections.
It signals where the administration wants Congress, voters, and international audiences to focus their attention.
May set the tone for Trump’s remaining agenda and legislative priorities.