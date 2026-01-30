Reviving forgotten flavors: The rise of hyperlocal Indian cuisines

For instance, Locavore is currently working on the Mumbai Koli project, which not only builds conversations around sustainability but also highlights inclusivity and native recipes of a staggering variety of fish. These recipes are being collated to create a Koli cookbook. The Locavore also champions the Wild Food Festival every monsoon in Mumbai, which brings together tribal and Adivasi communities of Maharashtra to showcase over 200 varieties of wild vegetables that grow within 100 kilometres. And with the Local Food Club, members in different cities come together one Sunday every month to learn about local foods, share meals at a potluck, and exchange stories about foods that are part of one’s heritage and history.