Singles in Dubai? Here's your guide to free Valentine's Day burgers and Indian street food

Don't stress if you aren't with someone this Valentine's Day, being single has its perks

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Valentine's Day in Dubai isn't just for couples clutching roses at dinner reservations. If you're single, unbothered (or pretending to be), the city has a lineup of some great and free ways to celebrate February 14.

My most favourite is where you get to enjoy a burger by swapping it with your ex's gifts. Anyways, throwing it in the trash was so last season.

Ahead of this year's Valentine's Day, here are three fun and slightly unhinged ways to celebrate being single in Dubai this Valentines.

1. Singles only Party at La Tabilta, Hyatt Regency

Couples? Not invited.

La Tablita at the Hyatt Regency is hosting 'Faked It Next Door' party for singles. Press -on nails, check; free entry: check, fun: check.

Expect:

  • Free entry

  • Free beverages

  • Free faked it cosmetics nails

  • Exclusive discounts

  • Live music

Time: 9pm to 3am

2. Unlimited paani puri for Dh15 at Indian Food Company (JLT)

If you believe spice heals all wounds, this one's for you.

Indian Food Company in JLT is offering unlimited pani puri for just Dh15 on February 14 (valid till stock lasts). For the price of a coffee, you can experience unlimited crispy shells filled with tangy, spicy goodness.

Pro tip: Go early. "Till stock lasts" on a deal like this is not something to test.

3. Trade your ex's gifts for a burger at Eleven Green (Meyan mall, Jumeirah)

Relationships are overrated. Burgers are not.

Eleven Green’s Jumeirah branch is hosting a 'Trade Gifts From Your Ex' exchange booth on February 14 from12:30 till late.

The concept is simple: bring in an item from a past relationship and trade it in for a cheeseburger, on the house.

As for those ex-gifts? They’ll be handled responsibly. Usable items like soft toys will be donated, while paper items such as letters will be recycled.

That teddy bear? Gone. That perfume you never liked? Bye. The "forever" bracelet? Absolutely recycled.

So, whether you're recycling your ex, drowning your feelings in pani puri or dancing under neon lights with freshly done press on nails. Dubai is proving one thing this Valentine's Day: being single has its perks.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

