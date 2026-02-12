The Dubai airline's on-board goodies promises to make passengers swoon
On February 14, the Dubai airline is adding chocolate treats, pink desserts, romantic movies and even special beverages across cabins and lounges, giving travellers plenty of ways to mark the day of hearts at 40,000 feet.
Passengers in Economy and Premium Economy will receive a mini gift box with a raspberry chocolate brownie. Cabins will glow with soft red mood lighting to match the occasion.
Up front, First and Business Class customers will also receive chocolate brownies, along with mini raspberry ganache tarts decorated with hearts.
On the A380, the onboard lounge will lean fully into the theme, serving lemon and raspberry cupcakes, profiteroles and mini tarts.
If you are travelling through Dubai a day before or after Valentine’s, the celebrations start early.
From February 13 to 15, First Class lounge guests can try raspberry vanilla cake, pistachio strawberry cake and red velvet creations, paired with themed drinks such as Love Potion and Whispered Hearts.
In the Business Class lounges, expect red berries crunchy cake, strawberry and pistachio tarts and raspberry choux. There is also a roaming ice cream cart scooping strawberry cheesecake ice cream and raspberry-rose sorbet.
The romance is not limited to Dubai.
Across Emirates’ worldwide lounges, travellers will find local twists — heart-shaped ravioli in Rome, Valentine's Day cupcakes in Cairo, and chocolate-dipped strawberries in Sri Lanka.
For those who prefer their Valentine’s with popcorn, Emirates’ inflight entertainment system has lined up more than 100 romantic titles.
There is a dedicated Love Stories collection featuring new films such as Regretting You, Workmates and Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy, alongside classics like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Notebook, Notting Hill and the Bridget Jones series.
Fans of period romance can dip into Pride & Prejudice and Sense & Sensibility, while K-drama lovers can stream favourites including Guardian: The Lonely & Great God and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.
Add in curated love-song playlists, and passengers may find it hard not to feel at least a little sentimental before landing, even the single ones.