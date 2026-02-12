GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Love at 40,000 feet: Emirates sets the mood for Valentine’s Day

The Dubai airline's on-board goodies promises to make passengers swoon

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Love takes flight onboard Emirates this Valentine’s Day.
Love takes flight onboard Emirates this Valentine’s Day.
AI-generated

Dubai: Love will be in the air — quite literally — for Emirates passengers this Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, the Dubai airline is adding chocolate treats, pink desserts, romantic movies and even special beverages across cabins and lounges, giving travellers plenty of ways to mark the day of hearts at 40,000 feet.

Passengers in Economy and Premium Economy will receive a mini gift box with a raspberry chocolate brownie. Cabins will glow with soft red mood lighting to match the occasion.

Up front, First and Business Class customers will also receive chocolate brownies, along with mini raspberry ganache tarts decorated with hearts.

On the A380, the onboard lounge will lean fully into the theme, serving lemon and raspberry cupcakes, profiteroles and mini tarts.

Desserts take over Dubai lounges

If you are travelling through Dubai a day before or after Valentine’s, the celebrations start early.

From February 13 to 15, First Class lounge guests can try raspberry vanilla cake, pistachio strawberry cake and red velvet creations, paired with themed drinks such as Love Potion and Whispered Hearts.

In the Business Class lounges, expect red berries crunchy cake, strawberry and pistachio tarts and raspberry choux. There is also a roaming ice cream cart scooping strawberry cheesecake ice cream and raspberry-rose sorbet.

A global love menu

The romance is not limited to Dubai.

Across Emirates’ worldwide lounges, travellers will find local twists — heart-shaped ravioli in Rome, Valentine's Day cupcakes in Cairo, and chocolate-dipped strawberries in Sri Lanka.

For those who prefer their Valentine’s with popcorn, Emirates’ inflight entertainment system has lined up more than 100 romantic titles.

There is a dedicated Love Stories collection featuring new films such as Regretting You, Workmates and Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy, alongside classics like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Notebook, Notting Hill and the Bridget Jones series.

Fans of period romance can dip into Pride & Prejudice and Sense & Sensibility, while K-drama lovers can stream favourites including Guardian: The Lonely & Great God and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Add in curated love-song playlists, and passengers may find it hard not to feel at least a little sentimental before landing, even the single ones.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Educators said the case was handled quickly in coordination with the pupil’s guardians. For illustrative purposes only.

Gold gifts in class? Pupil sparks surprise at school

1m read
One-night-only Valentine’s Day experiences in the UAE

One-night-only Valentine’s Day experiences in the UAE

4m read
Emirates A380’s iconic first-class shower spa

Will new-gen planes have showers? Emirates explains

2m read
The initiative is focused on raising awareness of sign language, improving accessibility for people with hearing impairments.

UAE to host world’s largest virtual sign language class

2m read