Etihad tops world safety rankings as UAE airlines shine

“Notable changes this year include the inclusion of Spring Airlines China, the first Chinese airline to appear on any of our rankings, and AirBaltic, which has made a significant jump into the top 10," said AirlineRatings chief executive Sharon Petersen.

“Less than four points covered positions one through 14, and at the very top the margins were even tighter, with just 1.3 points separating positions one through six,” she said, adding that all airlines in the Top 25 are global leaders in aviation safety.

