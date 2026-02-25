UAE breaks into the world’s top three places to live in historic first

UAE posts fastest rise in Henley's 2026 index for best residence programmes in 2026
Dubai: The UAE has moved into the top tier of global residence destinations after posting the strongest climb in the 2026 Global Residence Program Index, published by Henley & Partners. The country rose from fifth place last year to joint second, marking its first appearance in the top three since the index was introduced.
The rankings are published as part of Henley & Partners’ annual Residence and Citizenship Programs report, which compares 40 leading residence programs selected from more than 100 worldwide. Each program is independently assessed by immigration specialists, academics, economists and country-risk experts, using criteria that include reputation, quality of life, compliance standards, investment requirements, tax efficiency, processing quality and mobility outcomes.
Henley & Partners said the 2026 results point to a broader change in how globally mobile investors and families are placing themselves. While European destinations continue to dominate, their long-standing lead is increasingly being challenged by jurisdictions outside the region.
Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, said the data showed a clear change in momentum. “Together, the 2026 results reflect a structural evolution: Europe remains highly attractive, but its relative dominance is declining,” he said. “Forward-thinking countries such as Singapore and the UAE are engaging strategically with globally mobile investors.”
In the latest index, Greece retained first place with a score of 73, continuing its run as the world’s leading residence-by-investment destination. The UAE shared second place on 72 points with Italy and Switzerland, placing it ahead of countries such as Portugal, Australia, Canada, the UK, Singapore and the United States.
Henley & Partners attributed the UAE’s jump in the rankings to several structural factors that have strengthened its position as a global residence destination:
Global wealth hub status: The UAE’s rise reflects its growing role as a centre for internationally mobile capital, supported by policies aimed at attracting investors and entrepreneurs.
Tax competitiveness: The UAE ranked among the strongest jurisdictions globally for tax efficiency, alongside Monaco and Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its appeal to high-net-worth individuals.
Quality of life: The report placed the UAE in the top tier for quality of life, alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland.
Regulatory flexibility and clarity: Clear residence pathways and consistent policy signals were cited as key factors supporting long-term confidence among internationally mobile families.
The findings come at a time when residence and citizenship programs are playing a more central role in national economic planning. Juerg Steffen, chief executive officer of Henley & Partners, said governments are increasingly treating these frameworks as long-term strategic tools rather than short-term revenue measures.
“Governments are deploying these frameworks to secure long-term advantage by attracting entrepreneurs, investors and internationally mobile families who contribute to innovation and growth,” Steffen said.
Henley & Partners said projections for 2026 point to an unprecedented level of cross-border relocation by high-net-worth individuals and families. Over the past 12 months, the firm onboarded clients from 95 countries, a trend it said reflects how structured domicile planning is becoming more common among globally mobile households.
For people already living in the UAE, the ranking reinforces the country’s standing as a long-term base rather than a temporary posting. The report highlights legal certainty, infrastructure and clearly defined residence pathways as factors supporting the UAE’s growing appeal to international professionals and business owners.
Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, said wealth is increasingly flowing towards jurisdictions that offer stability and credibility. “Wealth is relocating at an unprecedented pace,” he said. “Where it ultimately concentrates will depend on how credibly countries design immigration frameworks for investors, entrepreneurs and wealthy families.”
Henley & Partners said the 2026 rankings underline a widening geographic spread of competitive residence destinations, with stronger challengers emerging across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean. Within that context, the UAE’s move into the top three reflects a significant shift in how it is viewed by global investors and internationally mobile families weighing where to live and invest.