8 reasons the world’s richest are moving to UAE

Families are not arriving for short-term residency or asset protection alone. Many are bringing business activity, establishing family offices and anchoring their lives around property, education and long-term planning. Wealth advisers say this reflects a shift in how global capital is positioning itself amid geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory change and uneven growth across traditional financial centres.

Crypto and digital-asset wealth have become a meaningful driver. Around 5 to 10% of serious relocation leads now have a Web3 or digital-asset background, according to property advisors. Regulatory frameworks such as Dubai’s VARA and Abu Dhabi’s ADGM have provided clarity that many other markets still lack.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.