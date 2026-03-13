CUSP Wealth launches Ramadan offer with relatively low 0.25% advisory fee

As the UAE’s first AI-powered WealthTech platform with a Shariah certification from Amanie Advisors, CUSP Wealth offers personalised portfolios designed to align financial goals with Islamic principles.

CUSP Wealth is regulated by the DFSA and supervised by an independent Shariah Advisory Board, Amanie Advisors. CUSP’s Shariah-compliant portfolios are built with similar objectives to traditional portfolios. Based on your risk tolerance, they may potentially deliver competitive historical annual returns of up to 15 per cent, as per internal calculations using historical backtested data from December 20, 2023, to date. Those looking to invest can start with a $25 (Dh92) minimum deposit amount.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, CUSP Wealth invites ambitious long-term, ethically-conscious investors to invest with clarity without compromising on performance.

Ramadan special offer

Users who activate their CUSP Personalised Portfolio between February 18 and March 20, 2026, can access CUSP Wealth’s services at a reduced 0.25 per cent annual portfolio advisory fee for their first year, instead of the standard 0.75 per cent. This reduces the barrier to entry for all users and positions CUSP Wealth at the forefront of prioritising accessibility.

Getting started is simple: Share your goals with CUSP Wealth, answer a few questions about your risk comfort, time horizon and priorities, and

receive a recommended Shariah-compliant portfolio personalised to you.

Investors can also book an initial free call with a financial advisor to better understand their portfolio structure, return objectives and illustrative comparisons.

This Ramadan, choose a smarter way to build and grow your wealth - responsibly and confidently with CUSP Wealth.

Disclaimer: Cusp Wealth Ltd is registered in DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Fees may be subject to change. Investment involves risk, including the potential loss of capital, and Shariah compliance does not eliminate investment risk. Shariah compliance certification does not constitute investment advice or guarantee returns. For DIFC-based DFSA Retail clients only.

Ramadan offerings are subject to change. Ramadan offerings are only for Cusp Wealth users who were onboarded and have started using the Personalised Portfolio feature between February 18, 2026 - March 20, 2026. Cusp Wealth has the full discretion to approve or deny the Ramadan offerings to any eligible users. Ramadan offerings are subject to T&Cs and eligibility criteria. T&Cs apply. Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Advisory calls are subject to availability and only accessible to clients who meet the suitability assessment and have completed the onboarding process required by Cusp Wealth Ltd.