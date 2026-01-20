Why did 60-year-old billionaire Swiss doctor buy a six-bedroom villa in Dubai?

The homeowner said that the decision was not framed as a rejection of Europe. Switzerland, he said, offered stability and structure. What it no longer offered was proximity to growth or the pace required for the next phase of his career.

“ Our decision to relocate to the UAE was driven by a combination of professional opportunity, lifestyle considerations, and long-term planning ,” said the buyer, a 60-year-old Swiss doctor, who wished to remain anonymous. “At this stage of my career, I wanted to be in a market that is growing rapidly, internationally connected, and open to entrepreneurship.”

“Plan your structure properly, understand global tax implications, and be patient with banking,” he said. “Choose the right location and the right adviser. Your home matters because this is where your family will actually live.”

