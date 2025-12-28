Why views and privacy now trump size in Dubai’s luxury home market

Dubai: Dubai’s luxury property market has entered a phase where square footage alone no longer explains price. Two homes with similar layouts, finishes and even locations can now sit millions of dirhams apart. The difference increasingly comes down to one factor that cannot be replicated or expanded, that is, protected views and genuine privacy.

“When a client entered the market with a budget of approximately Dh100 million, we were able to narrow the entire Dubai landscape down to roughly 15 viable options,” he said. “That in itself speaks volumes about the scarcity of high-quality, move-in-ready residences at that level.”

For buyers entering the market today, particularly international capital relocating to the UAE, size has become secondary to certainty. Certainty that a sea view will not disappear behind a new tower, that neighbouring plots will not turn into construction sites, and that the lifestyle on offer today will remain intact five or ten years down the line.

The shift is being reinforced by the scale and composition of capital flowing into the UAE. According to the Henley & Partners Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, the UAE is set to attract a net inflow of more than 9,800 millionaires this year.

That refusal has pricing consequences. Homes offering protected waterfront views, controlled access, or low-density surroundings are commanding significant premiums, not because they are larger, but because they remove uncertainty. In Dubai, waterfront properties can trade at a 30% to 60% premium over inland homes. In rare cases where views are genuinely protected, agents say there is effectively no ceiling.

