Dubai first-time buyer scheme lifts home sales past Dh3.25b in six months

Dubai: Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer program has helped more than 2,000 residents purchase their first home within six months of its launch, generating over Dh3.25 billion in residential property sales, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department.

The program aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy by 2033, and with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033. Authorities also linked it to broader efforts to strengthen social stability and economic resilience.

More than 41,000 residents have registered so far. Of those who completed purchases, 49% had lived in Dubai for more than five years without previously owning a home, underscoring the program’s focus on long-term residents.

The initiative, introduced in July 2025, was developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Land Department to widen access to home ownership. It brings together government entities, developers, and banks to offer first-time buyers priority access to new projects, tailored mortgages, and preferential pricing.

He said the first-time buyer scheme offers a practical framework for linking regulation with partnerships across developers and financial institutions, easing the ownership process and reinforcing market transparency.

He said the program is supporting the real estate sector’s contribution to economic growth, while encouraging residents to put down long-term roots in the city.

Fatma Almarri, who bought her first home through the scheme, said the structured support made ownership achievable and gave her greater financial confidence.

