Buying your first home in Dubai now takes Dh300,000 upfront and steady pay

First-time buyers need Dh300k upfront and Dh30k to Dh40k monthly income to buy safely
Dubai: For residents planning to buy their first home in Dubai, property prices alone is not the starting point. Buyers are discovering that upfront cash requirements, income thresholds and timing gaps between renting and ownership play a far bigger role in determining whether a purchase can realistically move forward.
Developers and lenders say interest in first-time home ownership remains strong, but many buyers enter the market with incomplete budgets. The shortfall often appears late in the process, when transfer fees, bank charges and cash-flow constraints come into focus.
For expatriate buyers purchasing a home priced below Dh5 million, banks generally require a minimum down payment of 20%. On an entry-level apartment priced at Dh1.5 million, that translates to Dh300,000 paid upfront.
Additional costs follow immediately. Buyers must pay the Dubai Land Department transfer fee of 4% at registration. Mortgage registration charges of 0.25% on the loan amount apply, alongside valuation fees, trustee office costs and bank administrative charges. Agency commission and VAT are also payable in cash.
Elie Namaan, CEO and co-founder of Ellington Properties, said buyers frequently underestimate how quickly these costs add up. “For an entry-level home in Dubai today, buyers need to think beyond the down payment and plan for total upfront liquidity,” he said.
For most first-time buyers, total cash required at completion typically falls between Dh360,000 and Dh400,000 for a Dh1.5 million purchase, depending on financing structure and lender fees.
Ten years from now, maintenance or service charges will be one of the most widely discussed aspects of the real estate market. That’s why it is important, even today, to evaluate long-term operating costs when selecting a property. While modern, sustainable, technology-driven homes promise strong future value, they also face a higher risk of increased service charges due to inflation and the growing cost and demand for specialised manpower and infrastructure required to support advanced sustainable technologies. Therefore, choosing a property with lower service charges and a developer who has a clear, long-term vision for sustainable modern living is essential. Moreover, before committing to a purchase or paying any advance token, it is prudent to assess your financial capacity and repayment ability by obtaining bank mortgage pre-approval. After all, your banker often has a clearer picture of your spending patterns and savings potential than you do.
Buyers who are saving while paying rent face an additional challenge. Residential rents across Dubai climbed sharply in 2024 and 2025, leaving many households with less room to build savings while preparing for ownership.
Namaan said overlapping housing costs create pressure during the transition period. “The single biggest financial hurdle isn’t only the down payment,” he said. “It’s managing rent, transactional fees and mortgage eligibility at the same time.”
Even with these measures, industry executives advise buyers to maintain a cash buffer equivalent to at least six months of housing costs. This allows room for delays related to mortgage approvals, handover schedules or lease expiry mismatches.
Mortgage affordability in the UAE is governed by the debt burden ratio, which caps total monthly debt repayments at 50% of gross income.
For apartments priced between Dh1.5 million and Dh2.5 million, this typically requires a monthly income of around Dh30,000 to Dh40,000, depending on loan tenure, interest rates and the size of the down payment.
Buyers who approach the upper limit of the ratio may qualify for financing but face limited flexibility if rates rise or household expenses increase. Those who remain below the threshold tend to carry lower risk during rate adjustments or economic shifts.
Banks are expected to maintain a cautious lending stance through 2026. Loan-to-value ratios of up to 80% for expatriate first-time buyers purchasing homes under Dh5 million are likely to remain standard, subject to credit profile and employment stability.
Fixed-rate mortgage products with two- to five-year terms continue to attract demand from buyers seeking repayment predictability. Maximum loan tenures of up to 25 years remain common, though lenders are placing greater emphasis on long-term income sustainability rather than stretching leverage.
Off-plan purchases continue to attract first-time buyers due to staggered payment structures. According to market data, off-plan transactions accounted for 76% of all residential sales in Dubai in the third quarter of 2025.
Madhav Dhar, co-founder and COO of ZāZEN Properties, said staged payments help buyers manage timing but require careful planning. “Off-plan payment plans do ease the entry barrier because they reduce immediate cash requirements,” he said. “The risk appears when buyers treat instalments as affordability rather than timing.”
Common pressure points include handover delays, underestimation of service charges and overcommitment across multiple payment schedules without sufficient liquidity. While Dubai’s escrow framework protects buyer funds during construction, Dhar said due diligence on the developer and contract terms remains critical.
Areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Furjan and Discovery Gardens offer relatively accessible pricing supported by schools, transport links and daily amenities. These factors contribute to rental stability and resale liquidity. Business Bay and Downtown remain active markets but tend to involve higher entry costs and greater sensitivity to price cycles.
Dubai South is also gaining attention as infrastructure and residential development expand. Market participants describe it as a longer-term play rather than a short-term value opportunity.
According to Dhar, many first-time buyers commit based on payment schedules rather than total ownership costs. “They focus on instalments and overlook registration fees, holding costs and timing risk,” he said.
He advises buyers to test affordability by assuming a delay, a vacancy period and six months of carrying expenses. “If that scenario breaks the budget, the home is not affordable yet,” he said.
With new supply scheduled for delivery over the next two years, price growth is expected to moderate in certain segments. A 2025 ratings agency analysis pointed to the possibility of corrections of up to 15% in some areas as additional inventory comes online.
Market participants say, for first-time buyers, timing decisions should be based on income stability and cash readiness rather than rate forecasts. If interest rates ease, competition for well-priced homes is likely to increase. If rates remain elevated, buyers with strong buffers may find greater room to negotiate.
First-time ownership in Dubai is achievable, but success depends on disciplined budgeting, realistic income assessment and the ability to absorb short-term shocks without relying on perfect timing.
