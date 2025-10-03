Top 5 advantages first-time buyers enjoy over repeat purchasers

Lower fees, better mortgages and early launch access give first-time buyers an edge
Dubai: Dubai’s property market is expected to maintain its momentum through 2025, with prices continuing to climb and off-plan launches selling out quickly. But the city’s new First-Time Home Buyer programme, rolled out by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), is starting to shift the dynamic. It offers residents lower costs, better access to finance, and priority in competitive launches, a meaningful change in a market long tilted toward cash-rich investors.
Registration and transfer fees have traditionally been one of the steepest hurdles for new buyers. Under the programme, qualifying residents, those purchasing their first property in Dubai and meeting eligibility rules, can benefit from waived or reduced registration fees and staggered payment options for the 4% Dubai Land Department charge. Some developers are also tailoring launch pricing to make entry easier.
Industry experts say this can be a decisive factor. “The biggest difference lies in the upfront cost savings, particularly the waivers on registration fees and reduced transaction costs,” said Madhav Dhar, COO and Co-founder of ZāZEN Properties. “For first-time buyers, these savings directly lower the entry barrier into homeownership, especially in a market where affordability is a key consideration.”
The initiative works alongside banks that offer longer tenures, lower down payments, and competitive rates. Developers can also synchronise instalments with construction or handover, reducing strain on new buyers.
“Improved mortgage terms such as reduced down payments and extended tenures make a meaningful difference for first-time buyers, giving them confidence to commit to a home without stretching their finances,” Dhar said.
Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties, added that longer schedules and split-payment models “create a more manageable entry point to ownership,” especially for residents without large savings.
One of the programme’s most practical features is early access to new launches before they are fully opened to the market. In a city where prime units can sell out in hours, this can be the edge residents need.
“The programme gives residents priority access to inventory and the financial tools to compete with investors,” Dhar said. Naaman echoed his sentiments and said, “it gives first-time buyers a head start in securing desirable units before global investors snap them up.”
DLD hopes a stronger base of resident buyers will encourage developers to design for long-term living rather than short-term flipping. That could mean more sustainable communities and homes suited to families, not just investors chasing yields.
Naaman noted that with more first-time buyers entering the market, developers will adapt by offering inventory at accessible price points and rethinking design and layouts to meet the needs of end-users.
Dubai has experienced rapid price gains and strong investor inflows in recent years, but officials aim for a healthier balance between residents and speculators. The First-Time Home Buyer programme complements visa-linked property incentives, such as Golden Visa eligibility for homes priced at Dh2 million, to keep more owners rooted in the city.
For first-time buyers, this means lower barriers, fairer access and stronger financing support. For the market, it points to steadier growth and communities built for long-term residents, not just quick transactions.
