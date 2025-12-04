Inside Dubai’s villa boom

Sanjeev Vig on demand, land, and the future of luxury living
The economic law of supply and demand states that assets and products in high demand and low supply will increase value, and Dubai’s luxury villa market has proven no different.
Demand for luxury villas in Dubai is at an all-time high, necessitating the guidance of real estate developers like Sanjeev Vig. Sanjeev effectively showcases the market’s rapidly increasing value as a strategic investment and lifestyle statement by providing global investors with his redevelopment expertise, land intelligence, and lifestyle insights.
Following the end of the pandemic, villas emerged as a top-performing segment due to an increased demand for privacy, lifestyle flexibility, and amenities. Many high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) have come to appreciate the personalization, retreat-like ambience, and capacity for wellness-centric living that high-rise apartments lack the space to provide.
Several locations, such as Emirates Hills, Al Barari, and Palm Jumeirah, are known among HNWIs as places where they can enjoy integrated luxury amenities, security, and exclusivity. Villas hold more than sentimental value; however, tight supply and global relocation trends have made them highly resilient investments.
Given its limited supply, land in Dubai’s prime and ultra-prime zones is quickly becoming as valuable as the properties developed on it, sometimes causing prices to match or surpass development costs. To put it lightly, this scarcity makes land in Dubai a highly sought-after commodity.
Since competition makes accessing prime land difficult, Sajeev’s development company, Kingsmark, leverages strong broker relationships and an insider network to acquire this real estate before it hits the open market. Villa permits only continue to raise a given plot’s value, especially in mature communities with limited space for new developments.
For these reasons, Sanjeev and his team emphasize speedy, strategic acquisition that allows investors to benefit from the early movements of rapidly appreciating markets.
Although many HWNIs are initially drawn to locales that align with their lifestyles, more recent trends in smart technology, sustainability, branded residences, and turnkey villas are also attracting prospective investors due to their ability to provide seamless living experiences.
The notion of a villa has evolved to accommodate this multitude of demands. It now becomes a “lifestyle asset” encompassing the functions of sanctuary, social hub, and investment vehicle.
Many buyers are also seeking immediacy, entering the market to find ready-to-move-in homes with five-star services and curated designs that offer a unique air of peace, quality, and time.
Redevelopment serves as a boon for many villas, giving them access to prime locations without needing to add new supply in established neighborhoods that already feature sizable plots and integrated landscaping.
Redeveloped villas also give buyers access to upgraded infrastructure and modernised design without sacrificing the appeal of the location’s exclusivity and charm. Since redevelopment adds value to villas in valuable locations, they yield higher rental returns and capital appreciation.
To provide investors with the highest-quality villas possible, Sanjeev’s real estate company, Ascendas, blends market insight, emotional resonance, and design precision to fulfill investors’ personal and financial objectives.
Rising land value comes with global competition, signaling a maturing Dubai villa market. Sanjeev believes this demand will only continue to grow due to ongoing supply constraints in wealthy communities, heightened global investor interest in lifestyle-based assets, and an expanding base of HNW residents.
Current and upcoming trends point to further competition in hyper-curated villa communities over the next five years, mainly as limited access to plots drives up demand and necessitates sustained growth.
For experienced real estate and development strategists like Sanjeev Vig, Dubai’s villa boom has not been a trend but a foreseeable inevitability brought on by increased global interest in security, lifestyle, and smart capital deployment.
Sanjeev’s pragmatic approaches at Kingsmark and Ascendas provide him with clear advantages: early access to land, precision-led redevelopment, and an informed understanding of upcoming market interests. His services have helped many HNWIs recognise villas as homes, retreats, and wealth creators.
