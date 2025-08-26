Priority access and flexible payment plans from leading developers like Emaar and Nakheel
Dubai: Buying your first home in Dubai is now easier thanks to a new initiative from the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The 'first-time home buyer' programme, launched in July 2025, gives residents exclusive benefits such as priority access to new property launches, discounted prices, and flexible payment plans.
From off-plan apartments to ready-to-move-in villas and townhouses, the programme is designed to help first-time buyers take their first step into Dubai’s property market.
The ‘first-time home buyer’ programme is an initiative by DLD that supports residents purchasing their first property in Dubai. It aims to reduce costs, streamline financing, and provide access to special offers from developers and banks.
Key benefits include:
Priority access to new launches by top developers
Special prices and flexible payment plans
Easy instalments for DLD registration fees
Competitive mortgage rates from partner banks
To qualify, applicants must meet the following conditions:
Be a UAE resident of any nationality
Be at least 18 years old
Not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai
Be purchasing a property worth less than Dh5 million
If you already own property in a non-freehold location, you are still eligible to apply.
If you don’t meet the criteria at the time of application, DLD will notify you, and you may reapply later once eligible.
Eligible applicants can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including:
Priority booking for off-plan launches from participating developers
Discounts and preferential prices on selected properties
Flexible payment schedules for both properties and registration fees
Interest-free instalment plans via eligible credit cards
Special mortgage products with lower interest rates and faster approvals
Additional offers from developers and banks
For example: Wasl Group has launched a new phase in Jebel Ali with a focus on first-time buyers. Binghatti Properties is offering a 5 per cent discount across all projects with no location restrictions.
The application process is simple:
Register via the DLD website or the Dubai REST app.
Submit the required information online.
If eligible, receive a confirmation email with your 'First-Time Home Buyer' QR code.
Use the QR code to access offers from partner developers and banks.
Your QR code remains valid until you purchase and register a property with DLD.
There are no extra fees to join the programme. Standard DLD registration fees and developer or bank charges still apply, unless waived under special offers.
Some of Dubai’s biggest developers are part of the programme, including:
Emaar
Nakheel
DAMAC
Meraas
Dubai Properties
Azizi Developments
Ellington Properties
Binghatti Properties
Majid Al Futtaim
Danube Properties
Palma Holding
Wasl
Beyond Developments
These developers are offering a mix of off-plan and ready-to-move-in homes under Dh5 million, giving first-time buyers a wide choice of options.
The programme also connects buyers to DLD-approved banks offering competitive mortgages:
Emirates NBD
Emirates Islamic
Dubai Islamic Bank
Mashreq Bank
Commercial Bank of Dubai
While you do not need a mortgage to participate, first-time buyers can benefit from special mortgage products with preferential interest rates and lower fees.
The UAE’s popular 10-year Golden Visa is available for property investors who commit Dh2 million or more in real estate. With the new first-time home buyer programme lowering barriers to entry, more buyers could qualify for long-term residency through property investment.
