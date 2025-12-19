Stuck indoors in UAE rain? Here are 15 fun things to do at home

From games and cooking to crafts and self-care, here’s your guide to enjoy
As heavy rains sweep across the UAE, local authorities have issued public safety alerts, urging residents to stay indoors unless “absolutely necessary”. With outdoor plans on hold, many families, friends and individuals are turning their homes into cosy hubs of activity, finding creative and fun ways to make the most of a rainy Friday.
From movie nights and cooking experiments to fitness challenges and creative projects, there are plenty of ways to turn a wet weekend into something memorable.
Whether you’re spending the day with children, sharing time with loved ones or enjoying much needed “me time”, here are 15 ideas to make staying indoors more fun.
Rain outside, popcorn inside. Stream a mix of blockbusters and your favourites. Don’t forget to make it cosy with blankets and dimmed lights.
Board games, card games or even trivia apps can bring the whole family together. Parents noted it’s a great way to unplug from screens while keeping kids engaged.
Pitch a tent or build a blanket fort in your living room. Add fairy lights, soft cushions, and snacks to recreate the “camping under the stars” experience – perfect for little ones on a rainy day.
Experiment in the kitchen with comfort dishes or try baking something simple. Sharing food with family while listening to raindrops outside makes it extra special.
Rainy days are ideal for organising wardrobes or rearranging furniture. Residents often find this helps them feel lighter and more productive while stuck indoors.
Join an online yoga class, do stretching routines, or even turn your living room into a mini gym.
Pick up a novel, magazine or a comic series. Some libraries and online platforms offer free e-books, making rainy-day reading easy and accessible.
Switch off phones and tablets, play board games, or have long conversations with family. Rainy Fridays in the UAE are a perfect excuse to slow down and enjoy undistracted time together.
Try painting, colouring or DIY decor projects. Kids often spend rainy days creating fun crafts from affordable supplies at local stores.
Explore online courses, learn a language, or pick up a musical instrument. Residents can even try virtual sessions or workshops hosted by cultural centres from the comfort of home.
Let children assist with small cooking tasks, from stirring batter to decorating desserts. It’s a fun way to keep them busy while making memories during the UAE’s rare rainy days.
Pamper yourself with a warm bath, skincare routine, scented candles and soft music. Residents can pair it with a cup of karak tea to enjoy a soothing, slow afternoon.
Transform your living room into a mini studio with props, lights or even colourful curtains. Capture candid family moments or selfies to remember a rainy Friday at home.
If outdoor plans are cancelled, host a Zoom or Teams call with friends or relatives. Residents often use video calls to stay connected across the region and internationally.
Use the quiet time to organise holiday trips, budgets, or weekend plans. Rainy days are perfect for reviewing schedules or creating a fun “bucket list” for the year ahead.
